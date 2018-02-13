Fossil site celebrating birthday of Charles Darwin - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fossil site celebrating birthday of Charles Darwin

By WRCB Staff
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WRCB) -

 Tennessee's Gray Fossil Site and Museum is celebrating the 209th birthday of naturalist Charles Darwin by participating in Darwin Day this week.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the 5 million-year-old paleontological site. The site contains fossil remains of thousands of plants and animals and was originally discovered in 2000 during highway construction. A museum and research center managed by East Tennessee State University opened in 2007.

The university said in a news release the day will highlight Darwin's unique contributions to science through fun activities, demonstrations and a talk of interest to all ages.

More information is available online .

