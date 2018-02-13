Tennessee bill would limit licensing denials of ex-offenders - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee bill would limit licensing denials of ex-offenders

By Associated Press
NASHVILLE (AP) -

A bill in Tennessee would limit the ability of state licensing boards to deny occupational licenses based on the criminal history of applicants.

Republican Sen. Kerry Roberts of Springfield, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris of Memphis and Republican Rep. Jeremy Faison of Cosby announced the "fresh start" legislation Monday.

The bill would only let boards deny licenses based on past crimes that are directly related to the job someone is seeking, or for certain felonies.

The legislation also would let applicants petition a state licensing board upfront to see if a past crime will disqualify them.

A news release from the lawmakers says Tennessee requires a license for 110 jobs, and almost 

