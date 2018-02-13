Early morning fire damages Chattanooga home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early morning fire damages Chattanooga home

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Fire department was called early Tuesday morning to a house fire on Fagan Street.

It started around 3:30 a.m.

Chattanooga Police tell Channel 3 a person passing by saw smoke and called 911.

Fire crews put the fire out by 4:00 a.m.

We're working to find out if anyone was hurt and the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

