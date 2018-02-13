GDOT hosting open house on bridge detours

A detour open house to discuss the Georgia DOT’s proposed project to rehabilitate the bridge on West Nance Spring Road over I-75 in Whitfield County is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13 from 5 until 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at Tolbert Elementary School, located at 1435 Hall Memorial Road Northwest the city of Resaca.



Whitfield County’s residents interested in learning more about the proposed project and detour are encouraged to attend the meeting and express their thoughts and preferences.



“We would like to hear the viewpoints and concerns of all area residents," says DeWayne Comer, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in Cartersville.



The proposed plans call for rehabilitating the bridge on West Nance Spring Road over I-75. The rehabilitation work will include raising the bridge structure to a minimum vertical clearance between 16’-6” and 17’0” feet; adjusting the roadway items to match the new bridge elevation, strengthening or replacing the caps, joint replacement, new polymer overlay on the decks, painting of the steel beams, repairing spalls and cracks in the substructure and all other maintenance items that are confined to the bridges, as needed.



The detour open house will provide the public with an opportunity to view the proposed detour for construction, ask questions, and comment on it.



“The Georgia DOT strongly believes that since this project is intended to serve the people of Whitfield County, the ideas and preferences of these people are important,” Comer explains. “This meeting will provide the public with an opportunity to review both the proposed project and detour, ask questions, and express their preferences.”



The Open House will be informal and the public is invited to attend anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. The meeting site is accessible to persons with disabilities. Accommodations for people with disabilities can be arranged with advance notice by calling Joseph Ciavarro District Planning & Programming Engineer at 678-721-5164 phone number.



Written statements will be accepted concerning this project until Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Written statements may be submitted to:



Mr. Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator

Georgia Department of Transportation

Office of Environmental Services

600 West Peachtree Street, NW – 16th Floor

Atlanta, Georgia 30308