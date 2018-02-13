Hamilton County schools set new round of community listening sessions



Hamilton County Schools will hold a series of community listening and planning sessions this spring, as the system works with parents and the community to chart a course for the success of all children.

“This will be the second round of listening sessions since I came to this community last summer and we look forward to citizens once again sharing with us their hopes and dreams for their schools and children,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “This ongoing feedback will be substantive and important toward shaping the future of our school system,” Johnson added, “We came away from the first round of listening sessions with a very targeted list of key initiatives that we will work to accomplish with the community’s continued support.”

The key initiatives and common themes from the first meetings included:

increasing the number of fine arts teachers and access for children to arts programs in schools

improving STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs and increasing access for all children

focusing on school safety

reviewing start times at the high school level and the potential for schools to pilot new start times next year

enhancing community engagement

ensuring students are better prepared for post-secondary opportunities

Hamilton County Schools say they will continue to work with local governments, citizens, parents and students across the community to make sure system initiatives and priorities reflect their expectations. The listening and planning sessions will provide more details regarding how the system will execute these improvement plans, what form the initiatives may take in each school community, and how the community can be a strong partner toward helping Hamilton County Schools become the fastest improving school system in Tennessee.

“With strong community support and a willingness to work together to accomplish great things for children, there is no task too big for Chattanooga and Hamilton County,” Superintendent Johnson said. “Community collaboration and support have produced many shining examples of academic gains, and we want to fan the flames of achievement to surround every child with a burning desire and opportunity for success.”

The listening and planning sessions will also be a celebration of recent successes, such as 30 seniors at Signal Mountain High with ACT scores of 30 and above; East Hamilton’s robotics teams finishing first and second in Vex Robotics; and seniors from CSAS, Ooltewah, and Central High earning full-tuition, QuestBridge scholarships to attend Emory University, University of Chicago, Wesleyan University, and Vanderbilt University; and Hixson High earning a grant to expand their extremely successful Healthcare Work-Based Learning program, just to name a few.

“The immense community support of Hamilton County Schools promotes the overall well-being of children and has led to some of our schools ranking among the highest performing in the state,” Dr. Johnson said. “We celebrate these successes, and we aspire to replicate these bright spots across the county,”

The dates and locations of the listening and planning sessions are below. The locations were selected to provide a meeting in geographically convenient areas of the county to allow as many citizens to attend as possible. You are encouraged to attend the session closest to you or on the date most convenient - even if the meeting location is not in your school or area. During these sessions, we will highlight some of the steps the district has taken in response to concerns shared from the first listening sessions. Most importantly, the district will seek suggestions from the community on the strategic plan, budget priorities, and other areas of opportunities for the children within Hamilton County.