Eslinger wins 100th, seniors dominate on senior day, Mocs drop Gardner-Webb

(GoMocs.com) -- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team scored a 37-5 win over Gardner-Webb on Senior Day in Maclellan Gym this afternoon. The Mocs took nine of the 10 matches to give head coach Heath Eslinger his 100th career dual victory.



Chattanooga honored seven seniors prior to the match, including Chad Pyke, Dylan Forzani, Bryce Carr, Cody Hill, Justin Lampe, Michael Pongracz and Scottie Boykin. Senior manager Jay Hennebaul was also recognized before action began.



UTC jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead after a forfeit at 125, and nearly went up 12-0 when junior Chris Debien put Phillip Anderson on his back early in the 133 match. Debein didn't get the pin, but it was the second of four-straight wins to start the dual for UTC.



The Bulldogs lone win was a tech fall at 157. In fact, the Mocs kept GWU from scoring a takedown in eight of the 10 matches today.



Pyke, Lampe, Carr and Boykin all had wins in their last outings at Maclellan Gym, but it was at heavyweight that got the crowd on their feet. Junior Connor Tolley, who had just recently rejoined the lineup, posted a pin in the third period to close out the day.



UTC evens its record at 7-7 and moves to 5-1 in SoCon action. Coach Eslinger's record improves to 100-61 in nine seasons with the Mocs, including an amazing 52-5 mark in SoCon duals.



Up next for UTC is a trip to Campbell on Feb. 17 for the final dual of the season. The Southern Conference follows on March 3 in Charleston, S.C.



Chattanooga 37 – Gardner-Webb 5

Maclellan Gym – Chattanooga, Tenn. - Sunday – Feb. 11, 2018

125: Alonzo Allen (CHAT) over (GWU) (For.)

133: Chris Debien (CHAT) over Philip Anderson (GWU) (Dec 7-1)

141: Mike Pongracz (CHAT) over Landon LoAlbo (GWU) (MD 12-0)

149: Roman Boylen (CHAT) over Joby Armenta (GWU) (MD 14-4)

157: Tyler Marinelli (GWU) over Dylan Forzani (CHAT) (TF 16-0 4:37)

165: Chad Pyke (CHAT) over Brett Stein (GWU) (Dec 6-4)

174: Justin Lampe (CHAT) over Christian Maroni (GWU) (Dec 5-3)

184: Bryce Carr (CHAT) over Cole Graves (GWU) (MD 16-6)

197: Scottie Boykin (CHAT) over Anthony Perrine (GWU) (MD 16-3)

285: Connor Tolley (CHAT) over Lathan Bumgarner (GWU) (Fall 5:48)

