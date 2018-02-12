Some Walker County residents see major spike in water bills

Some Walker County residents are outraged over a spike in their water bills.

Monday night, customers with the Walker County Rural Water Authority voiced their frustrations at a board meeting.

Customers say they feel their water meters are not being read every month.

One customer says she received a water bill for more than $500 after her meter read she used 110,000 gallons of water in just one month.

Wendy Clement "In that one week period, it said I had used 6,000 gallons and in my head the math works, 6,000 gallons in one week, four weeks in a month, that's 24,000 gallons," Wendy Clements tells Channel 3. "For me to get to 110,000 that would be at least four months, so clearly my meter has not been read for four months."

Officials with the utility say they have been reading meters each month, and are looking into if something could be wrong with them.