State attorneys general: No citizenship question on census

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

The younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has exchanged a historic handshake and spoke briefly with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as Winter Olympics opened

The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes region

Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alike

This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed pony

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year

President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.

Seattle's booming tech industry has brought a massive influx of new residents with big wallets to the city, but a housing shortage has meant skyrocketing rents and home prices that have strained the finances of middle- and working-class families.

Doctors pull 14 worms from eye of Oregon woman in rare case of infection spread by flies.

Woman had 14 worms pulled from her eye after rare infection

Police say Donald Trump Jr.'s wife has been taken to New York City hospital after opening an envelope that contained white powder.

Prosecutors filed criminal charges against three Milwaukee County jail staffers for their role in the dehydration death of an inmate who spent a week without water.

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says her former coach "stole so much" from her in the decade she alleges he sexually abused her starting when she was a minor.

Olympic swimmer says she wants to save others from sex abuse

A political science professor is no longer under consideration for a key position running the 2020 Census.

Pick to help run 2020 Census no longer under consideration

4 survivors of deadly tour helicopter crash in Grand Canyon airlifted to Nevada hospital; chopper was carrying 6 British tourists, pilot.

Judge to decide on adult trial for teen who was 14 when South Carolina authorities say he killed his father and then fired at an elementary school playground during recess, killing a 6-year-old and wounding another student and teacher.

A report by U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill finds that drugmakers with the biggest-selling opioid painkillers contributed $10 million over six years to outside groups that could help spread their message.

The Air Force says the venerable B-52 bomber, which that gained lasting fame in Vietnam as an aerial terror, is now likely to outlive its younger, far snazzier brother bombers, the swept-wing B-1 and the stealthy B-2.

NEW YORK (AP) - A coalition of state attorneys general on Monday urged the U.S. Department of Commerce to not add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census, saying it could lower participation among immigrants and cause a population undercount.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra led a letter sent to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The letter said they were opposing a request by the U.S. Department of Justice to add the question, and that it would chill "participation in the 2020 census by noncitizens and naturalized citizens alike" over fears about confidentiality and possible data-sharing.

Diminished participation would be detrimental to states, the letter said, because it would impact a range of outcomes, from political representation in Congress to federal funding of programs used by the states.

There was no immediate comment from the Commerce Department.

The U.S. Census Bureau is obligated to carry out an "actual enumeration," the letter said.

"Including a question on the 2020 Census that would manipulate the count by scaring people away from being counted - causing grave harm to the states and our residents - is inconsistent with those obligations," the officials wrote.

They were joined by Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. The governor of Colorado also signed on.

