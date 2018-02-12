3 IN YOUR TOWN: Chattanooga dating

Finding love can be tough, especially if you're looking for it in all the wrong places. It can be even tougher if you're "living" in all the wrong places.

It is estimated by the Census Bureau that 45 percent of the US adult population is unmarried, and because of that, some cities across the country are focused on creating a more inviting dating environment. Others cities are a little behind the times.

So, to help America's singles find love, WalletHub's analysts compared more than 180 US cities across 32 key indicators of dating friendliness. These indicators include dating activities like restaurants, outdoor adventures and the overall cost of a night out.

As a state overall, Tennessee ranks as the 32nd best state to be single in. Not great, but not terrible.

As we look a little closer though, it's not so positive for the Tennessee Valley.

Individual city ranks were based on a wide-spectrum ranging from movie costs and wine varieties to job growth rate and restaurants per capita.

Nationwide, Volunteer State cities seemed to do fairly well. Our scruffy city neighbors to the north ranked 66th in the United States, followed by the Music City at 71. Memphis comes in at 131, but if you're searching for the Scenic City, Chattanooga comes in at 158.

If you're looking to relocate for love close by, head to Atlanta. They come in at 2 overall, above cities like Los Angeles, Denver and San Diego.

But hey, if you're single on Valentine's Day, don't get sad. You're saving a bundle of cash.

An estimated $19.6 billion will be spent this Valentine's Day. That's just over $143 a person, with the men spending the lion's share averaging $191 bucks a dude because we did something wrong.

$4.7 billion will be spent on jewelry. $2 billion to be spent on flowers, and $1.8 billion on candy.