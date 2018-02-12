Funeral arrangements set for retired Catoosa Co. teacher & husba - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Funeral arrangements set for retired Catoosa Co. teacher & husband killed in Florida crash

Photo courtesy of Heritage Funeral Home. Photo courtesy of Heritage Funeral Home.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A former Catoosa County elementary teacher and her husband were killed in a crash in Florida last week.

According to the victims' son's Facebook page, the Susan and Johnny Morris crashed in Homestead, Florida, near Miami.

The couple's obituaries say they passed away on February 8.

Susan was a teacher for 29 years and spent most of those years at Graysville Elementary. 

The funeral for the couple will be Wednesday at Woodland Park Baptist Church.

