UPDATE: Council to approve artist chosen to create Fallen Five Memorial

UPDATE: City leaders have selected the artist they want to design a memorial for the five servicemen killed on July 15, 2015. Houston based company RE:site studio will create the display to honor Chattanooga’s heroes.

Across the city, there are other private memorials honoring Chattanooga’s Fallen Five. This display will be located near the site of the fatal shootings.

The design entitled “Wreath of Honor" is created by artists Norman Lee and Shane Allbritton of RE:site.

The memorial is made of five pillars arranged in a halo, each representing a service member who lost their life that day in July. It will be larger than the other memorials and cost about $750,000.

“The suspended wreath creates a powerful gesture that marks the Riverpark site made sacred by the attacks that occurred on July 16, 2015, at the nearby US Navy Operational Support Center, but also by the tremendous acts of kindness, support and strength that occurred following July 16th,” said artist Norman Lee regarding the inspiration behind the piece.

Last year, 55 artists applied for the position to be the designer. Some were local, but an 11 person committee decided to choose out-of-state artists because they have more experience designing memorials.

“The selection panel was presented with three exceptional design proposals. However, “Wreath of Honor” stood out for its timeless design and uplifting spirit,” Katelyn Kirnie, Director of Public Art said. “We anticipate a groundbreaking for the Memorial on July 16, 2018, and dedication of the completed memorial on July 16, 2019.”

Norman Lee was a finalist in the World Trade Center Site memorial competition.

Last year, Channel 3 spoke with Kirnie who said she looks forward to what they come up with.

"There's only so many artists that can tackle the subject matter of a memorial and really have that expertise," said Kirnie.

Construction is set to begin in July of this year. City leaders hope to have it finished by the summer of 2019, just in time for the four-year anniversary of the attacks.

Channel 3 spoke with Lori Wyatt on Tuesday. She said the design selected was her daughter's favorite. She looks forward to meeting with the artist soon.

City council will vote on the contract at their meeting on February 27th.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke will soon present the finalists who will create the permanent Fallen Five memorial in the Tennessee Riverpark.

The memorial is in honor of the five service members who lost their lives in July of 2015.

A resolution has been added to the Chattanooga City Council's agenda for members to approve the contract with RE:site Studio .

The contract states that Normal Lee and Shane Allbritton from Houston will create the memorial for $750,000.

We'll keep you updated on when that meeting will take place.