Mayor Berke to present finalists who will create Fallen Five memorial

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke will soon present the finalists who will create the permanent Fallen Five memorial in the Tennessee Riverpark.

The memorial is in honor of the five service members who lost their lives in July of 2015.

A resolution has been added to the Chattanooga City Council's agenda for members to approve the contract with RE:site Studio .

The contract states that Normal Lee and Shane Allbritton from Houston will create the memorial for $750,000.

We'll keep you updated on when that meeting will take place.