Mayor Berke to present finalists who will create Fallen Five mem - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mayor Berke to present finalists who will create Fallen Five memorial

Posted: Updated:
By Emily Kulick, Producer
Connect
WRCB -

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke will soon present the finalists who will create the permanent Fallen Five memorial in the Tennessee Riverpark. 

The memorial is in honor of the five service members who lost their lives in July of 2015. 

READ MORE | 3 finalists for Fallen Five memorial selected

A resolution has been added to the Chattanooga City Council's agenda for members to approve the contract with RE:site Studio

The contract states that Normal Lee and Shane Allbritton from Houston will create the memorial for $750,000. 

We'll keep you updated on when that meeting will take place.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.