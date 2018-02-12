Dalton Police looking for credit card, purse thief - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton Police looking for credit card, purse thief

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Photo Credit: Dalton Police Dept.
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

The Dalton Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a suspect who was recorded using a stolen credit card.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the suspect stole the card from a car at Peak Fitness at 1201 Riverburch Highway on Monday.

The victim told police that she had left her purse in her car around 9:30 am. When she returned, she found her back passenger door window busted out and her purse gone.

The crime was captured on surveillance video. Video showed the suspect driving up in a black passenger car to the victim's vehicle minutes after she entered the gym. 

A black male wearing a blue hoodie with the hood over his head was recorded getting out of the car and breaking into the victim's vehicle. 

The stolen purse was a Michel Kors. It contained the victim's ID, credit card, other cards and $50.

The suspect loaded a $500 gift card and a greeting card using the stolen credit card at the Walgreen's on Walnut Avenue about 10 minutes after the theft. 

The suspect attempted to use the card again at a nearby Kroger to purchase an additional gift card, but it was denied.

If you recognize the suspect or know of his whereabouts, please contact Officer Coleman Jenkins at 706-278-9085, ext 9207 or by email.

