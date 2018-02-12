HCSO searching for fugitive cousins

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help them locate two fugitive cousins.

According to a spokesperson for the HCSO, the two suspects, Nicholas Hanks and Hunter Hanks, are known to hang out together.

24-year-old Nicholas Hanks is described as being 6-feet tall and 170 pounds. He is a white male and has brown hair. He has a tattoo on his neck.

Nicholas Hanks faces charges of aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000.

Hunter Hanks is a 5-foot-8-inch white male. He weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair.

Hunter Hanks faces the following charges:

Burglary of an Auto (3 counts)

Theft of Property (3 counts)

Assault

Possession of a Handgun while Under the Influence

Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Go Armed

If you know where these two fugitives are, please call the HCSO at 423-209-7140. You can also leave a confidential tip on their website.