Two charged after Rhea Co. woman with special needs found in horrible condition

A brother and sister in Rhea County are now facing neglect charges of a vulnerable adult after a tip came into the state's Adult Protective Service Hotline.

Deputies say the two siblings neglected a family member with special needs.

"She had been bedridden for several years," Investigator Rocky Potter, of the Rhea County Sheriff's Department, said. "Because of her condition, you could tell it had been awhile since she had been out of that bed."

Investigator Rocky Potter tells Channel 3, this is one of worst cases of adult abuse he's ever seen in his 16-year career.

The two siblings were indicted by a Grand Jury. George Gill, 53, is charged with gross neglect of an impaired adult, a class C felony. Joyce Hensley, 55, is charged with adult neglect, a class D felony. Deputies say Hensley knew about the abuse and didn't report it to authorities.

The 58-year-old victim was found in very poor condition and had to be taken to an area hospital for treatment. Deputies say she had maggots in her wounds, and her skin was fusing together in some places from being in the same position for so long.

"She had to go to Life Care in Dayton for some wound care," Investigator Potter said. "It was found that there was some larva attached to some of her wounds. She was covered in feces and urine, on a urine soaked mattress inside the living room. Just a lot of junk; a nasty living environment for her."

Gill was released on a $10,000 bond, while Hensley was released on a $7,500 bond.

Officials said the victim, in this case, is said to be doing much better, but she has a long road to recovery.

If you need to report suspected abuse of a vulnerable or elderly adult in Tennessee, you can call the state's hotline at 1-888-277-8366.