UPDATE: Vanessa Trump taken to hospital as precaution after white powder sent to her home

UPDATE: President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law was taken to a Manhattan hospital as a precaution on Monday after a suspicious letter containing an unidentified white powder was sent to her apartment, senior law enforcement and city officials told NBC News.

The letter was addressed to Vanessa Trump's husband, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of the president and his ex-wife Ivana.

After the letter was opened, three people at the residence were taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center strictly as a precaution, the New York City Fire Department said.

There is no indication anyone suffered any injuries; the NYPD said the substance was deemed to be non-hazardous and was taken to a lab for further analysis.

"How disturbed must a person be to do what they did to a mother of five children?'' Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal attorney, said in a statement. "This dangerous and reckless act goes beyond political differences."

The Secret Service said it was investigating and would have no further comment.

Residents who exited the 54th Street building were shocked by the incident.

David Schnall, a 52-year-old lawyer who lives in the building, called the incident “horrible,” and said he’s “upset it happened.”

Schnall also said, “The media is inflaming a lot of hysteria with regard to Trump and this is just a product of that. There is an inflammation of hatred towards the president and anything to do with him, and hopefully, this will be a signal for people to stop."

Lois Winston, a psychologist who works and lives in the building, said she doesn’t know any of the affected residents, but she feels “sorry for them” and wishes them well.

"I think it’s terrifying," she said. "I think it’s terrifying that anybody would send a package like that, regardless of who it was to, it’s terrible. But there are so many terrible things right now that it’s not surprising."

