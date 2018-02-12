Trump eyes sale of TVA

President Trump is proposing that the Tennessee Valley Authority and other power utilities owned by the federal government should consider selling their assets to generate taxpayer funds to help pay for the $1.5 trillion infrastructure program being outlined today.

In the White House infrastructure plan submitted to Congress today as part of the proposed fiscal 2019 budget blueprint, the Trump administration said TVA and other similar federal agencies should be given the authority to divest of their assets "where the agencies can demonstrate an increase in value from the sale would optimize the taxpayer value for Federal assets." President Trump said the potential divestiture of the federal agencies is part of "a roadmap for the Congress to draft and pass the most comprehensive infrastructure bill in our nation's history."