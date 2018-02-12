Daughter: Popular crooner Vic Damone dies in Florida at 89 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Daughter: Popular crooner Vic Damone dies in Florida at 89

By Associated Press
By JENNIFER KAY, Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) - Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.

Damone's mellow baritone brought him million-selling records and sustained a half-century career in recordings, movies and nightclub, concert and television appearances. Frank Sinatra once said he had "the best pipes in the business."

Victoria Damone told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday that her father died Sunday at a Miami Beach hospital from complications of a respiratory illness. Damone had been living in retirement in Palm Beach with his fifth wife, Rena Rowan, who died in November 2016.

Damone's hit singles included "Again," ''You're Breaking My Heart," ''My Heart Cries for You," ''On the Street Where You Live" and, in 1957, the title song of the Cary Grant film "An Affair to Remember."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

