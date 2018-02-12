Historic wooden roller coaster to flip backward at Six Flags

Six Flags Over Georgia announced that the historic "The Great American Scream Machine" roller coaster will run backward beginning March 10 for a limited time. The historic wooden coaster was recently designated as a national landmark by roller coaster enthusiasts and will celebrate its 45th anniversary in 2018.

“The Great American Scream Machine embodies all of the classic thrills Six Flags Over Georgia is known for in the Atlanta region,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “Now, coaster fans will be able to experience this beloved ride backward and the exhilarating sensation when you can’t see the turns coming.”

When The Great American Scream Machine debuted in 1973, it was the longest, fastest and tallest wooden roller coaster in the world. Since then, the coaster has provided nearly nine million rides. Starting in March, the classic thrill ride will send riders screaming backward and feature:

A heart-pounding 105 foot climb backward while staring straight down at the ground;

The terrifying and unsuspecting drop down nearly 10 stories backward;

Speeds of 57 miles per hour around tight curves backward; and

More than 3,800 feet of track racing along the banks of the Chattahoochee River backward.

The Great American Scream Machine previously ran backward several decades ago at Six Flags Over Georgia.