CPD removed 66 guns from Chattanooga streets in January

The Chattanooga Police Department removed 66 guns from the streets of Chattanooga last month.

The CPD explained on their Facebook page how they removed two of those weapons on January 20.

According to the post, a CPD officer observed a Honda Accord traveling on Brainerd Road that had been reported stolen just 24 hours before.

The three suspects inside attempted to flee. They finally stopped in the parking lot at Woodmore Elementary. They got out of the car and took off on foot.

One officer was able to stop one of the suspects within the first 20 yards. The other two were caught just minutes later.

All three were taken into custody. Two of the suspects were juveniles.

Jeremy Sutton was the adult suspect. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Sutton was charged with the following:

Evading Arrest

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Firearm with Intent to go Armed

The juveniles' charges include:

Driving without a License

Speeding

Stop Sign Violation

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangerment (Felony)

Evading Arrest (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Firearm with Intent to go Armed

A loaded .22 caliber pistol and a loaded SCCY 9mm pistol were safely recovered by officers.