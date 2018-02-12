Ooltewah high school football coach Mac Bryan resigning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ooltewah high school football coach Mac Bryan resigning

By Kerry French, Producer
OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) -

Ooltewah High School head football Coach Mac Bryan is resigning. He’s accepted position at Avery Co. high school in North Carolina, near Boone. “60 miles away from  momma,” said Bryan.

He’s going home to help care for his family can’t pass this opportunity up. Bryan will be the new head football coach at Avery County high school and assistant county athletic director.

