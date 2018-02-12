Last Minute Valentine's: It's not too late - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Last Minute Valentine's: It's not too late

By NBC News

A recent survey found a third of us have no idea Valentine's Day is this Wednesday, which means your significant other probably does. 

If you have not had time buy flowers, candy or schedule dinner out this Wednesday, don't panic, you're not alone.

"Our RetailMeNot research says that 35 percent of people actually wait one to two days in advance of the big day," said Sara Skirboll from RetailMeNot.com.

The average spending on Valentine's gifts this year will be about $135, with a nice dinner out topping the gift list.

Retailers and restaurants, are more than happy to hook you up, even at the last minute.

The second most popular gift on people's Valentine's wish-list is an experience, like concert tickets, a sporting event, or a massage.

Read more at NBC Better.

