3 charged with murder in Tennessee slaying of Virginia woman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 charged with murder in Tennessee slaying of Virginia woman

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
ROGERSVILLE, TENN (AP) -

Three people who have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Virginia woman are expected to be extradited to Tennessee this week.

The Bristol Herald Courier cites a Hawkins County grand jury indictment released Friday that says 25-year-old Charles Timothy Gray, 23-year-old William Cody Mullins and 27-year-old Augusta Dawn Hall have been charged and are in custody. Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says Hall is in Georgia and Gray is in Kentucky, but both are expected to return to Tennessee this week.

Lawson says the investigation into the death of 26-year-old Callie Mahayla Ison has been ongoing since November, when a deer hunter found her body in a creek. He says an autopsy showed Ison had been shot five times, and her death was ruled a homicide.

