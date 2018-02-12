Tennessee group hopes to plant 250K trees this month - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee group hopes to plant 250K trees this month

By Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee organization is working on a statewide event to oversee 25,000 volunteers planting 250,000 trees later this month.
    
The Tennessee Environmental Council says its Tennessee Tree Project was created to plant 1 million native trees across the state. The intention is to help repopulate trees in Tennessee. So far, the organization has planted more than 360,000 trees since 2007.
    
The event is set for Feb. 24.
    
Collaborating with the council are the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
    
For more information, visit the council's website .

