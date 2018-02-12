Autopsy does not give insight into Las Vegas shooter's motive

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The gunman at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas was not in an altered state, according to an autopsy report released Friday.

It indicates Stephen Paddock was sober when he killed 58 people and wounded more than 800 on October 1.

The report says he had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them. He was slightly overweight and had high blood pressure and bad teeth, but he was otherwise a healthy 64-year-old.

A microscopic brain examination conducted at Stanford University did not reveal any clues as to why Paddock conducted the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Paddock's doctor told police he suspected Paddock was bipolar, but Paddock was suspicious of medication and would only accept an anti-anxiety drug prescription.