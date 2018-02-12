Iconic photo in the Vietnam War turns 50

One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this year. Two of the men it immortalized remember the moment vividly.

Dallas Brown and Tim Wintenburg sat down recently with The Associated Press for their first media interviews about their war experiences. They met at Fort Campbell, home to the 101st Airborne, where they described the moment captured in the dramatic AP photograph.

The two men had been in the country for a few months when they were photographed with their unit after an ambush in 1968, the war's deadliest year. A platoon sergeant raises his arms to the sky as other soldiers help the wounded. Brown lies in the front of the frame, grimacing with a back injury as Wintenburg looks back.

The two men said they were proud of their service and their ability to survive the battle.