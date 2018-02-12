Overcast, sprinkles on/off all week

Good Monday. After a good soaking with most folks seeing 2"-4" of rain over the weekend we are now sporting a surplus for the month of 2.63" above average rainfall. Believe it or not, though, we still are clinging to s slight deficit for the year of -1.11". Even with that deficit, we are still looking at muddy lawns and damp conditions as we start the week.

Today (and all week) it will be tough to dry out. We are starting today with overcast skies and a slight chance for a sprinkle here and there. Temps are in the mid 40s this morning. This afternoon we will see some clearing with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

More clouds will move in tonight into Tuesday morning and with that we may see another sprinkle or two. It will be cloudy all day Tuesday with a light spritz of rain popping up here and there. Temps will range from 43 Tuesday morning to 58 in the afternoon.

Wednesday will remain cloudy and mild as you celebrate Valentine's Day with Sweetie. It will make it to 57 for the high. We will also see more substantial rain moving in Wednesday afternoon.

It will taper off Wednesday night, but clouds will remain through Thursday, and we may even see a sprinkle here and there. The big deal Thursday will be the temperature. The high will reach about 70 degrees Thursday.

Friday we have another front moving through that will bring some morning rain to the area. It will cool off a bit behind the front leading to a nice, dry Saturday. Temps will start at 37 in the morning and climb to 58 in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will sport about the same temps, but clouds will build back in late Sunday with s few more sprinkles possible Sunday night.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Overcast/Sprinkle, 44

Noon... Overcast, 47

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 54