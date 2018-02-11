Crash between Amish buggy and ATV injures eight people

A collision between an Amish buggy and an ATV in Dunlap injured eight people on Sunday.

Sequatchie County Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock said it happened near Coca-Cola Road and Fredonia Road around 6:00pm CT.

Sheriff Hitchcock said a juvenile was driving the ATV when it crashed into an Amish buggy carrying children and a teacher.

The Cagle Mountain Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash

The THP is investigating the crash. Authorities told Channel 3 everyone is expected to be okay.