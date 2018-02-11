Crash between Amish buggy and ATV injures eight people - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crash between Amish buggy and ATV injures eight people

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DUNLAP, TN (WRCB) -

A collision between an Amish buggy and an ATV in Dunlap injured eight people on Sunday.

Sequatchie County Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock said it happened near Coca-Cola Road and Fredonia Road around 6:00pm CT.

Sheriff Hitchcock said a juvenile was driving the ATV when it crashed into an Amish buggy carrying children and a teacher.

The Cagle Mountain Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash

The THP is investigating the crash. Authorities told Channel 3 everyone is expected to be okay.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.