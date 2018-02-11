Genetic similarities between dogs and people are helping cancer research

Cherokee County Schools has suspended Murphy High School Principal Thomas Graham in response to allegations of misconduct.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.
Minor flooding will continue to be a concern in a few areas.
A north Georgia mother said she fears for the well-being of her son, who is living with Autism after school leaders banned his service dog.
Chattanooga Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1700 South Seminole Drive.
The flu spreads when the sick person coughs, sneezes or even talks, affecting people as far as 6 feet away.
MoviePass is trying to bring to movie theaters what Netflix did for DVDs and online streaming: Let subscribers watch as many movies as they want for $10 a month.
A Maine man says he punched and kicked a 150-pound bear, scaring it away after it attacked his puppy in the woods.
The incident happened at the Circle K on Smitherman Road and Battlefield Parkway.
Firefighters said a car crashed into a power pole near Belvoir Avenue and Wiley Avenue around 11 a.m.
