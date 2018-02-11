Lucky Charms to retire one of its brightest marshmallows - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lucky Charms to retire one of its brightest marshmallows

Posted: Updated:
By TODAY Show
Photo courtesy of Sarah Mahala Photography & Makeup Artistry / CC BY 2.0 Photo courtesy of Sarah Mahala Photography & Makeup Artistry / CC BY 2.0
NBC -

The sands of time have just about run out for a bright-yellow marshmallow in boxes of Lucky Charms cereal.

General Mills announced Friday that the hourglass-shaped marshmallows will be discontinued starting in the spring, People magazine reported.

“The hourglass has been a part of Lucky Charms since 2008, but as with any hourglass, its time is up,” company representative Mike Siemienas told TODAY Food.

It's not the first time the popular children's cereal, which hit store shelves in 1963, has said goodbye to a beloved shape.

Of the original marshmallows — green clovers, pink hearts, orange stars and yellow moons — only the pink hearts have remained. Cereal lovers have had to say goodbye to blue diamonds, purple horseshoes, red balloons and several other marshmallows over the years. Those green clovers, however, did make a comeback in 2004 after being weeded out earlier.

The company has yet to announce what new shape will be replacing the hourglass marshmallow in every box but, historically, Lucky Charms has not been shy about tinkering with its own magic formula.

Last May, consumers with a real sweet tooth got to sample marshmallow-only boxes of the cereal. Then by the holiday season, Cinnamon Vanilla Lucky Charms hit the shelves. Those boxes included special snowball and snowmen-shaped marshmallows.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.