Chattanooga man faces more than two dozen charges

The Chattanooga Housing Authority arrested a man who faces more than two dozen charges.

24-year-old Roland Price was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

According to the arrest report, Price led officers on both a vehicle and foot pursuit before he was taken into custody.

Just after 11:30 pm, officers saw Price on Chattanooga Housing Authority property.

Price is a known gang member and has been arrested numerous times for violent attacks in College Hill Courts in the past. He is on the Chattanooga Housing Authority's trespass list.

An officer attempted to pull Price, who had numerous warrants, over in the 800 block of East 49th Street.

Price refused to stop and continued down Jeffery Lane at a slow speed.

The vehicle slowed to a stop in the 4900 block of Jeffery Lane. Price got out of the car with a gun.

Officers commanded Price to put the gun down, but instead he ran, leading officers on a foot chase. When Price reached Woodland Avenue Circle, he slipped, fell and threw the weapon.

Police later located the gun. They also found a magazine containin g five rounds.

Once officers took Price into custody, they could smell alcohol and said Price's speech was slurred.

Price told officers that he had been drinking and smoking marijuana prior to his arrest.

Police also smelled marijuana coming from Price's vehicle when they searched it. There were four other people in the car, and three of them were children. There were also no child restraint devices in the vehicle.

According to the arrest report, Price has a revoked license and has been convicted of a prior felony. In addition, dispatch advised officers that the gun Price had was stollen. The area where he threw it is frequented by children.

Price is currently in the Hamilton County Jail. His bond exceeds $100,000.

Here is a list of his charges: