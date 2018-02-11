We need to stop glamorizing people who are always on their phones, Arianna Huffington says

Cherokee County Schools has suspended Murphy High School Principal Thomas Graham in response to allegations of misconduct.More
Steady rain on Saturday, which was heavy at times, has led to the swelling of at least one waterway.More
Some schools have closed because of illness.More
A north Georgia mother said she fears for the well-being of her son, who is living with Autism after school leaders banned his service dog.More
Firefighters said a car crashed into a power pole near Belvoir Avenue and Wiley Avenue around 11 a.m.More
The flu spreads when the sick person coughs, sneezes or even talks, affecting people as far as 6 feet away.More
A Maine man says he punched and kicked a 150-pound bear, scaring it away after it attacked his puppy in the woods.More
It happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. near Old Hixson Pike at Grubb Road.More
Chattanooga Police responded to a rape near the 1000 block of Baldwin Street Friday night.More
The incident happened at the Circle K on Smitherman Road and Battlefield Parkway.More
