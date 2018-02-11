UPDATE: East Ridge Police investigating wreck believed to be con - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: East Ridge Police investigating wreck believed to be connected to Chattanooga shooting

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Updated By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: East Ridge police are investigating a car wreck believed to be connected to a shooting on South Seminole Drive.

Police tape and lights surrounded Harold Sayne's home on South Seminole Drive Sunday afternoon.

"I heard a loud crash and the house shook,” Sayne recalled, “I thought a tree had fell or something."

Sayne and his wife rushed out of their home to see what happened. He said they saw a man covered in blood standing outside their back door and immediately started to help him.

"I thought he'd been hit by a car," he recalled thinking when he saw the man’s injuries.

They later learned he was the driver of a car that wrecked. The car came around the corner, crashed into a house and came to rest in Sayne's yard, according to police.  

Police said wet roads and speed are believed to be what caused the crash.

Less than a mile up the road on S. Seminole Dr., Chattanooga Police were investigating the location where the shooting may have occured.

South Seminole Drive is in both Chattanooga and East Ridge. So, Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting, while East Ridge Police are investigating the wreck.

Police were looking for a weapon at the scene and a K-9 unit was seen searching the yard. East Ridge police said they did not believe a weapon was recovered.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1700 South Seminole Drive.

A shots fired call came in just after 10:00 am.

According to a spokesperson for East Ridge Police, a vehicle crashed into a home in East Ridge in the 1200 block of S. Seminole Drive. The spokesperson said they do believe that person is connected to the shooting.

The homeowners told Channel 3 that the crash was so loud they thought a tree had fallen. 

The driver knocked on the homeowner's door. The homeowners said he was bleeding, and they attempted to help him. 

East Ridge Police say the driver's injuries are non-life threatening.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

