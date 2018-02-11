UPDATE: CPD investigating shooting on S. Seminole Drive

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1700 South Seminole Drive.

A shots fired call came in just after 10:00 am.

We’ve moved just up the road from the crash where police are investigating the shooting. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/xYvKKZP7FT — Caitlyn Chastain (@CaitlynWRCB) February 11, 2018

According to a spokesperson for East Ridge Police, a vehicle crashed into a home in East Ridge in the 1200 block of S. Seminole Drive. The spokesperson said they do believe that person is connected to the shooting.

The homeowners told Channel 3 that the crash was so loud they thought a tree had fallen.

The driver knocked on the homeowner's door. The homeowners said he was bleeding, and they attempted to help him.

I spoke to the homeowner who says he and his wife answered their door and saw the driver of the car bleeding. They started to help him. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/umgclFrVTA — Caitlyn Chastain (@CaitlynWRCB) February 11, 2018

East Ridge Police say the driver's injuries are non-life threatening.

