UPDATE: CPD investigating shooting on S. Seminole Drive

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 1700 South Seminole Drive.

A shots fired call came in just after 10:00 am.

According to a spokesperson for East Ridge Police, a vehicle crashed into a home in East Ridge in the 1200 block of S. Seminole Drive. The spokesperson said they do believe that person is connected to the shooting.

The homeowners told Channel 3 that the crash was so loud they thought a tree had fallen. 

The driver knocked on the homeowner's door. The homeowners said he was bleeding, and they attempted to help him. 

East Ridge Police say the driver's injuries are non-life threatening.

