Plane of 71 passengers crash near Moscow

All 71 people aboard a passenger plane that crashed after leaving a Moscow airport Sunday are believed to be dead, according to Russian media.

Russian news agency TASS cited an emergency services source saying that all 65 passengers and six crew members were killed in the incident. NBC News was unable to immediately verify the reports.

The Saratov Airlines flight was heading from Moscow to the city of Orsk near the Kazakhstan border before plummeting to the ground outside the capital, state media said.

TASS News agency said plane fragments were found in the Ramenskoye area around 25 miles from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.