Mocs Fall 61-55 to ETSU

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (GoMocs.com)--- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Keaina Gilbert matched her career-high Saturday afternoon but it wouldn’t be enough as the Mocs fell 61-55 to ETSU in Southern Conference women’s basketball action at the McKenzie Arena.

Chattanooga falls to 15-9 overall and 6-4 in league play. ETSU retains sole possession of second place in the SoCon standings, improving to 15-10 on the year and 8-2 against the SoCon.

Gilbert tipped in 27 points, making 11-of-19 from the field and sinking 4-of-5 free throws while playing all 40 minutes for the 16th time this season. She was joined in double figures by Lakelyn Bouldin with 14 points and tied her career-high with eight rebounds. Arianne Whitaker added 16 rebounds and six blocked shots, both season-highs for the transfer.

Chattanooga led by as much as 16 points late in the third quarter and saw that lead disappear over the final 12: 51 of the game. The Mocs got off to a 13-2 start with Bouldin scoring nine of her points in the opening run. ETSU outscored the Mocs 6-1 over the next 2:05 to make it a 14-8 game with 1:21 to play in the opening frame.

It would get no closer than four points over the through the remainder of the first half of play. Gilbert had the Mocs final points of the second quarter and the first three of the third to stretch the Mocs lead to 32-20 with less than a minute gone in the period.

Tianna Tarter and Erica Haynes-Overton combined to score the next seven points for ETSU, cutting the lead to 32-27 with 7:09 in the third. Gilbert assisted a 13-2 run for the Mocs with nine straight to give Chattanooga its largest lead of the game, 45-29, with 2:51 to play in the third.

ETSU, however, went on an 11-0 run to get to within five points again, 45-40 in the closing seconds of the third. The Bucs outscored UTC 20-18 in the quarter with both shooting above 50 percent.

In the fourth quarter, the Mocs pushed their lead back to nine points, 49-40, at the start but the Bucs went on a 12-1 run to take the lead for the first time, 52-50, with 4:37 to play. Bouldin sank a trey to put Chattanooga back up 53-52, but it would be the final lead for the Mocs. ETSU closed the game with a 9-2 run over the final 3:20 for the win.

Chattanooga edged ETSU 24-22 in the paint and outrebounded the Bucs 41-37. ETSU scored 26 points off 19 Chattanooga miscues and gave up 12 on 11 turnovers. The Bucs’ bench, led by Haynes-Overton’s 12 points, outscored the Mocs 21-1.

Tarter scored a game-high 27 points for the Bucs with 10 rebounds for a double-double. She had five assists and three steals. Haynes-Overton also had three steals for ETSU.

Chattanooga will close out the home slate next weekend beginning with a matchup Thursday, February 15 against Furman at the Roundhouse. The game will tip at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the McKenzie Arena box office and online at GoMocs.com.