UPDATE: FLOOD WARNINGS continue as waterways crest

UPDATE: Many of us have picked up 2"-3" of rainfall over the past 24 hours across the Tennessee Valley. Please use caution when out and about. There are Flood Warnings for some rivers and creeks as water levels rise above their flood stages.

SEE MORE | Channel 3 Storm Alert iRadar

Flood Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for the following:

Until 8 a.m. EST Monday: Lookout Creek affecting Dade County, GA and Hamilton County, TN. The creek is about a foot above flood stage (as of 2:45 p.m. Sunday) and is slowly falling. It won't fall below flood stage until early Monday.

Until 10 p.m. EST Monday: Sequatchie River near Whitwell. The river is expected to rise above flood stage to 14.5' Sunday night.