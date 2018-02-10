UPDATE: FLOOD WARNINGS issued as waterways rise from heavy rains

UPDATE: Steady rain on Saturday, which has been heavy at times, has led to the swelling of waterways in the Channel 3 viewing area.

Flood Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for the following:

• Lookout Creek affecting Dade County, GA and Hamilton County, TN. The creek is expected to rise above flood stage to 13.5' by early Sunday morning.

• Sequatchie River near Whitwell. The river is expected to rise above flood stage to 14.5' by early Sunday afternoon.

When Lookout Creek reaches 13.5' minor flooding will occur on Sells Lane in Trenton, Mason Road near Rising Fawn, and Creek Road near New England. All these roads will be closed. Also, minor flooding could expand much further downstream as the creek crosses the Tennessee border into the Tiftonia area.

When the Sequatchie River reaches 14.5' flooding of agricultural land begins.