UPDATE: FLOOD WARNINGS continue as waterways crest

UPDATE: Scattered showers could pop up tonight as a cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley. Lows will be cooler than last night, 40º-45º for most neighborhoods. Minor flooding will continue to be a concern in a few areas.

Flood Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for the following:

Until 8 a.m. EST Monday: Lookout Creek affecting Dade County, GA and Hamilton County, TN. The creek is about a foot above flood stage (as of 2:45 p.m. Sunday) and is slowly falling. It won't fall below flood stage until early Monday.

Until 10 p.m. EST Monday: Sequatchie River near Whitwell. The river is expected to rise above flood stage to 14.5' Sunday night.

The air will try to dry out on Monday, but it won't be enough to rule out a shower or two. Highs will be in the 50º-55º range. There will be another chance for scattered showers Monday night.

With wind flow returning off the Gulf of Mexico we'll continue to see rain chances Wednesday-Friday, with chances fading Saturday. Highs will warm into the 60s to near 70º late in the work week, falling rather quickly Friday afternoon/evening.

MONDAY:

8am... Scattered Showers, 42º

Noon... Cloudy, 49º

5pm... Cloudy, 53º