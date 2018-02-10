Ringgold Police searching for gas station robber

Ringgold Police are looking for the person responsible for a Saturday morning gas station robbery.

The incident happened at the Circle K on Smitherman Road and Battlefield Parkway.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9-inch black male. He is 140 pounds and was wearing a black hoodie jacket with jeans. The suspect also had on a black bandana to cover his face.

He showed the clerk a semiautomatic pistol and demanded money.

If you know who this suspect is or where he can be located, please call Detective Tony Gregory at 706-935-3055, ext. 45.