Ringgold Police searching for gas station robber - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ringgold Police searching for gas station robber

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
Photo courtesy of the Ringgold Police Dept Photo courtesy of the Ringgold Police Dept
RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -

Ringgold Police are looking for the person responsible for a Saturday morning gas station robbery.

The incident happened at the Circle K on Smitherman Road and Battlefield Parkway.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9-inch black male. He is 140 pounds and was wearing a black hoodie jacket with jeans.  The suspect also had on a black bandana to cover his face.

He showed the clerk a semiautomatic pistol and demanded money.

If you know who this suspect is or where he can be located, please call Detective Tony Gregory at 706-935-3055, ext. 45.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.