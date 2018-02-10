EPB working to repair downed power line in Hixson - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

EPB working to repair downed power line in Hixson

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

EPB is working to repair a power line in Hixson.

An EPB spokesperson tells Channel 3 that the outage was caused by a tree that fell and took the powerline down with it.

EPB has a crew in route to assess the damage. 

Around 100 customers are currently without power.

You can stay up-to-date with the latest outages on EPB's website.

