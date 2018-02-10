Cleveland Police need help identifying thief

The Cleveland Police Department needs your help identifying a thief.

The department posted on Facebook that the theft happened at the CVS on Stuart Road on January 24th.

The store clerk described the suspect as a young black male in a grey hoodie.

The suspect wanted to purchase four cell phones and some phone accessories. After the clerk scanned the items, the thief grabbed them and left without paying.

If you have any information about who this man is or his whereabouts, please call Detective Brian Stovall at 423-303-3134. You can also send a confidential message to the department on Facebook.