Murphy High School principal suspended

Cherokee County Schools has suspended Murphy County High School Principal Thomas Graham in response to allegations of misconduct.

Graham's suspension began on January 26th. Law requires that Graham's suspension is paid.

The school system posted on Facebook about the suspension.

"Cherokee County Schools has been working with local and state law enforcement agencies and has fully cooperated with their investigation." a school system spokesperson said. "Because personnel matters are considered confidential under state law, CCS cannot make any further comment regarding Mr. Graham. Further, it is imperative that CCS strive alongside law enforcement agencies to seek the truth and impart fairness to all parties involved."

Mr. Jason Forrister has been acting as the school's principal. The post said that he will continue in the position as long as necessary.

"Student safety is the first priority of Cherokee County Schools and CCS takes the appropriate measures necessary to provide a welcoming and safe atmosphere for all students, staff, parents and volunteers," the spokesperson added.

The school system did emphasize that they conduct a thorough background check on all potential employees before hiring them.

If an issue arises while the employee works for the district, the school system will work with law enforcement to make sure that a through and fair investigation is done.

