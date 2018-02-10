Man punches and kicks 150-pound bear who attacked his puppy

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft

SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past Mars

A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives

Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years

An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned years

Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Latest: Fans keep it mostly peaceful at Eagles parade

Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San Francisco

Shameful behavior? Propaganda charade? Rhetoric war between North Korea and the Trump administration hasn't skipped a beat in Pyeongchang.

No Olympic truce for US, North Korea in Pyeongchang

An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.

Autopsy gives no insight on motive in Vegas mass shooting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came with an unambiguous message on his latest US visit: the North American Free Trade Agreement is a success that needs to be modernized, not abandoned.

In US swing, Trudeau mixes job deals with defense of NAFTA

Stocks aren't the only thing dropping. Bonds, which are supposed to be the safe part of your portfolio, are faltering, too.

An entrepreneurial couple has teed off a new way of getting to downtown Cincinnati entertainment spots: golf cart rides.

The California Legislature's widening sexual misconduct scandal has hit a Democratic lawmaker known for her fierce advocacy on women's issues, including an anti-sexual harassment movement that began sweeping the Capitol last fall.

Last month's bogus ballistic missile alert in Hawaii and a tsunami foul-up this week have highlighted trouble spots in the system that warns Americans about dangerous weather and other emergencies.

A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that is forecast to drop about a foot of snow in some areas has closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

A world champion swimmer's allegations that a U.S. Olympic coach sexually abused her as a minor marks the latest scandal for the U.S. governing body for swimming.

US flu season, still worsening, is now as bad as the height of the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Flu season still getting worse; now as bad as 2009 swine flu

DEDHAM, Maine (AP) - A Maine man says he punched and kicked a 150-pound bear, scaring it away after it attacked his puppy in the woods.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dustin Gray said the bear lunged at him and his 11-month-old puppy on Monday. The 6-foot-5 man tells the Bangor Daily News that he punched and kicked the bear until it fled and knocked him over in the process.

Gray suffered scratches and bruises, but his Labrador mix, Clover, suffered severe puncture wounds. The dog was being treated.

Gray said the attack happened near Route 1A in Dedham when he stopped to let the puppy relieve herself. The Maine Warden Service is investigating.

Bear attacks are unusual and even rarer in the winter when bears are supposed to be hibernating.

