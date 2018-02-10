Man punches and kicks 150-pound bear who attacked his puppy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoMore
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeMore
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesMore
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsMore
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsMore
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsMore
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsMore
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesMore
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesMore
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftMore
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftMore
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsMore
It happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. near Old Hixson Pike at Grubb Road.More
It happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. near Old Hixson Pike at Grubb Road.More
A north Georgia mother said she fears for the well-being of her son, who is living with Autism after school leaders banned his service dog.More
A north Georgia mother said she fears for the well-being of her son, who is living with Autism after school leaders banned his service dog.More
This may surprise you, but the truck driver says this accident saved his life.More
This may surprise you, but the truck driver says this accident saved his life.More
The proposed changes to the Hamilton County schools calendar are triggering a wide range of opinions. Supporters call a common-sense approach to making the most of educational time. Opponents, like District 1 School Board member Rhonda Thurman, call it a "disaster." County school officials are asking for community input during the next few days. The survey can be accessed at www.hcde.org under the "District News" section. The most controversial change would cha...More
The proposed changes to the Hamilton County schools calendar are triggering a wide range of opinions. Supporters call a common-sense approach to making the most of educational time. Opponents, like District 1 School Board member Rhonda Thurman, call it a "disaster." County school officials are asking for community input during the next few days. The survey can be accessed at www.hcde.org under the "District News" section. The most controversial change would cha...More
The flu spreads when the sick person coughs, sneezes or even talks, affecting people as far as 6 feet away.More
The flu spreads when the sick person coughs, sneezes or even talks, affecting people as far as 6 feet away.More
A dozen restaurants earned a perfect score of 100 this week.More
A dozen restaurants earned a perfect score of 100 this week.More
When you think of Dalton, Georgia, you probably think of flooring. What many people may not know is that Dalton is also home to the largest distributor of hand warmers in the world.More
When you think of Dalton, Georgia, you probably think of flooring. What many people may not know is that Dalton is also home to the largest distributor of hand warmers in the world.More
Meet the man who's putting monsters behind bars, Monday at 6.More
Meet the man who's putting monsters behind bars, Monday at 6.More
Nearly one in five users of popular headache remedies like Advil or Aleve admitted exceeding the recommended daily maximum dose during a one-week period, according to a new study led by a Boston University School of Health researcher.More
Nearly one in five users of popular headache remedies like Advil or Aleve admitted exceeding the recommended daily maximum dose during a one-week period, according to a new study led by a Boston University School of Health researcher.More
The incident report says Joshua Mincy stabbed another inmate in the head and torso with a homemade weapon.More
The incident report says Joshua Mincy stabbed another inmate in the head and torso with a homemade weapon.More