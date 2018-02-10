Woman granted clemency speaks at UTC - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman granted clemency speaks at UTC

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The University Of Tennessee Chattanooga is honoring black history month with a featured speaker who was granted clemency

by former President Barack Obama in 2016 after serving 21 years in prison for a crime she didn't commit. 

Ramona Brant was sentenced to life in prison after the father of her children was arrested for running a drug ring. She was a nonviolent,

first-time offender and was assured by law enforcement and the judge that she would not go to jail if she signed a plea agreement. 

Brant says the woman may not necessarily be involved with the crime, but knowing about it is what makes her guilty.

 As a free woman, Ramona Brant is on a mission to share her story in hopes of helping women in the same situation. She tells Channel 3 she spends a lot of her time as a organizer with "Real Women Real Voices"  an organization that brings awareness for

women who are incarcerated, who aren't able to speak for themselves as a result of being tried and convicted unjustly.

  Brant also says she is focused on living life and making up for lost time with her family.


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.