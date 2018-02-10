Woman granted clemency speaks at UTC

The University Of Tennessee Chattanooga is honoring black history month with a featured speaker who was granted clemency

by former President Barack Obama in 2016 after serving 21 years in prison for a crime she didn't commit.

Ramona Brant was sentenced to life in prison after the father of her children was arrested for running a drug ring. She was a nonviolent,

first-time offender and was assured by law enforcement and the judge that she would not go to jail if she signed a plea agreement.

Brant says the woman may not necessarily be involved with the crime, but knowing about it is what makes her guilty.

As a free woman, Ramona Brant is on a mission to share her story in hopes of helping women in the same situation. She tells Channel 3 she spends a lot of her time as a organizer with "Real Women Real Voices" an organization that brings awareness for

women who are incarcerated, who aren't able to speak for themselves as a result of being tried and convicted unjustly.

Brant also says she is focused on living life and making up for lost time with her family.



