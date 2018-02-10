Scam callers trying to take advantage of tax payers

As millions of Americans head to file their taxes, scammers are trying to make quick money.

Joe Lautigar with H&R Block said they are hearing a lot about tax scams this year.

Amy Killian received a voicemail earlier this week saying her case was headed to court. The only problem was she didn’t have a case.

Even though she pays her taxes every year, she was concerned her identity could have been stolen during the Equifax data breach last summer.

So she called the number back. A woman, who Killian said was foreign answered, claimed she worked for the IRS and started asking for personal information.

"I was like sitting here going, I’ve not been in trouble with the IRS; why would I be in trouble with them now?" Killian questioned.

She quickly realized she was being scammed and didn’t give out any information. Killian said she’s worried other people may not catch on that fast.

“For the people that are 18-years-old that are no longer residing with their parents, that are filing taxes this year, if they fall for these calls, they are going to have their social security number,” Killian urged. “They're going to be spammed. They're going to hack every account they have. The same with elderly.”

Lautigar said they hear about scams like this all the time, especially during tax season, "I probably hear about it once a day. Somebody will come in, they're talking about a phone call, or an email or whatever they get."

He said it's important to remember the IRS will never call you. The IRS will only contact you in writing.

But what do you do if your identity has actually been stolen?

Lautigar said the first step is to call the IRS identity protection unit, (800) 908-4490.

"Call the number, check with the credit bureaus, and put a fraud alert on your credit report,” Lautigar continued. “Take the steps to protect yourself."

Filing as early as you can also prevents someone else from using your information first.