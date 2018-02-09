UPDATE: Train collides with vehicle in Hixson

Chattanooga police are investigating a collision between a train and vehicle in Hixson Friday night.

It happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. near Old Hixson Pike at Grubb Road.

Officials confirm a train collided with a vehicle.

Happening now: A train has collided with a vehicle in Hixson. More at 11 on @WRCB pic.twitter.com/knOixxhwtm — Timothy Bradfield (@T_Bradfield) February 10, 2018

No one was injured.

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.