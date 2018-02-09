UPDATE: Driver of vehicle hit by train in Hixson arrested for DUI

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have arrested the driver of the vehicle that was hit by a train Friday night.

According to the police report, 34-year-old Robert Gudell told officers that he saw the train coming at the crossing and left his vehicle in fear of being hit.

The train conductor confirmed to officers that Gudell was the man who fled the vehicle.

The arresting officer said, "Gudell drove north on the railroad tracks from Old Hixson Pike before being hit by the train."

A CPD officer said Gudell had bloodshot eyes, and he could smell a strong scent of an intoxicant coming from Gudell's person and breath. He also said the suspect was very unsteady on his feet.

Gudell told officers that he had been drinking prior to getting behind the wheel.

The arrest report explains that Gudell was taken into custody after he attempted to flee the scene.

Gudell did give permission for a breathalyzer test to be performed, but he blocked it with his tongue three times to prevent a reading.

Gudell was taken to the Hamilton County Jail, where a blood test took place.

He faces the following charges:

DUI

Implied Consent Law - Drivers

Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, Violation

Railroad Crossing Violation

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a collision between a train and vehicle in Hixson Friday night.

It happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. near Old Hixson Pike at Grubb Road.

Officials confirm a train collided with a vehicle.

Happening now: A train has collided with a vehicle in Hixson. More at 11 on @WRCB pic.twitter.com/knOixxhwtm — Timothy Bradfield (@T_Bradfield) February 10, 2018

No one was injured.

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.