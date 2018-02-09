Two Hamilton Heights hoops stars named McDonald's All Americans

Jazmine Massengill and Elizabeth Balogun from Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga were named to the McDonald’s All American Game in the same ceremony Friday as part of the McDonald's Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

Balogun, headed to Georgia Tech, and Massengill, who is committed to Tennessee, will be playing in the game, but they’ll be facing each other on different teams. Balogun will play for the West and Massengill will be on the East.

Balogun came to the U.S. from Nigeria in 2013. The game is set for March 28 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

Balogun and Massengill have helped the Hawks to a 19-2 record and a top-ten spot in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings. Hamilton Heights is also in the running for the Geico High School Basketball Nationals. The team was runner-up in the 2017 competition, which was known then as the Dick's High School Nationals.

