Its RV Show time in Chattanooga Tennessee

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - This is the perfect time to see the best in the RV industry all under one roof in the warmth and comfort of an exciting show atmosphere.

The Chattanooga RV Show is a 3 day event being held from February 16th to February 18th 2018 at the Chattanooga Convention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

This event showcases RV products, featuring the very latest makes and models of Recreational Vehicles from all of the nation’s top manufacturers. 

The show will also feature all kinds of industry vendors, along with campgrounds, tow vehicles, and everything you may need for your next RV vacation.

Special factory rebates, financing, and on the spot loan approval makes this show a can not miss for the serious RV enthusiasts in the industry.

What a great family RV show this promises to be for those who love to camp in the great outdoors

Hours:
Friday 10am to 8pm
Saturday 10am to 8pm
Sunday 10am to 5pm

Admission:
Adults $8.00
Kids under 12 Free

